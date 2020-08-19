If you see a bar open that shouldn’t be in Charlotte County, don’t expect the local sheriff to take a hard line.
At least not if the bar is flaunting the governor’s June 26 executive order requiring bars to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff Bill Prummell Wednesday told the Sun that his department receives many calls claiming bars are open when they shouldn’t be. He sees his deputies’ role as educating the business about the executive order and then handing the case over to the state.
“I’m not going to charge anyone for trying to make a living,” Prummell said after being approached at the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly gathering.
Sheriffs’ departments are allowed to enforce executive orders, confirmed Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
Since June 23, the state has received 38 complaints about Charlotte County bars and restaurants not complying with the executive order, said Patrick Fargason, deputy communications manager for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. State inspectors have completed 168 inspections and issued one notice of non-compliance.
“The Department’s inspectors and law enforcement agents are maintaining an enhanced, daily field presence in licensed establishments and will conduct both routine and complaint-based inspections on a schedule that includes weekdays and weekends. Licensed locations that fail to comply with the indoor capacity thresholds or other requirements established in Executive Order 20-139, or any subsequent order, will receive an immediate warning requiring action to attain compliance and may be subject to additional penalties, including suspension, restriction, or other limitation of the license,” Fargason said.
Other sheriffs in the state took Prummell’s approach earlier in the pandemic. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters in March that he expected the state to enforce what was then the first shutdown order.
Gualtieri changed his tune, however, during the state’s infamous second spike that started in June. Bars had been allowed to open at reduced capacity June 5, and suddenly, cases started soaring in the state. So did testing numbers.
With bars in his county opening flaunting the rules, Gualtieri told CBS 10 in late June that his department would be going after those bars directly, starting with warnings, escalating to criminal notices and possible arrests.
“There are some places that are playing games,” he said. “You got places trying to call themselves restaurants, places trying to put food on the table when they really didn’t have any food to put on the table.”
Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe has said contact tracers are finding the second spike in cases is linked primarily to local bars and social gatherings.
After spending money to reopen, many bars across the state appeared unwilling to shut down again. They found ways to stay open, saying they were private clubs, having patrons park in the back, renting food trucks or pretending to be a restaurant.
The problem is that the latest evidence on coronavirus suggests primary spread of COVID-19 is through the air, particularly with prolonged and unmasked contact indoors.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in late June that bars are in a tough position.
“The nature of their business is probably the most difficult to open back up,” he told ABC News. “I just don’t know how, until probably we have a vaccine, I’m not sure how we can bring the bars back quite honestly.”
