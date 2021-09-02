The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office cited distracted driving as a major threat to road safety over the Aug. 27-29 weekend.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, CCSO drew particular attention to “several major crashes” on I-75 on Aug. 28. One of these crashes involved a fatality.
“While working and providing support to Florida Highway Patrol at the scene of these crashes, several stops were made,” the CCSO said in a statement.
CCSO reported a total of 77 traffic stops over the Aug. 27-29 weekend. Of those stops, 14 were made for texting while driving. Deputies issued citations for 12 of the 14 stops, with two warnings given.
“We continue to see severe crashes throughout the county, most commonly caused by distracted driving,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. “These results are from only one weekend and these citations could have absolutely been avoided by putting safety first. My staff will continually enforce the traffic laws day in and day out with the safety of our roadways being vitally important. Drive safely, the life you save could be a loved one.”
CCSO made a total of nine stops related to their activity on I-75 in support of FHP on Aug. 28; eight of the stops involved motorists traveling in the breakdown lane of I-75 while traffic was stopped for a crash, and one stop involved a motorist driving the wrong way on an exit ramp while traffic was stopped for a crash.
CCSO made a total of 10 arrests out of the 77 traffic stops over the weekend — five for driving while intoxicated, three for driving with a suspended license, and two for driving with no license. CCSO also issued one Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion for possession of marijuana.
Members of the public who witness reckless driving can report it via non-emergency number 941-639-0013.
