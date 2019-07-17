By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
A new District 3 Sheriff’s Office and evidence and impound building are beginning to take shape at 3110 Loveland Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The new building will replace the current District 3 office in the Promenades, while the evidence and impound building will move from its current location at headquarters on 7474 Utilities Road.
The expected completion date of the project is spring 2020, but Project Manager Travis Perdue said it’s coming along ahead of schedule.
“We’re looking to be a little bit ahead of schedule, but that’s all tentative with hurricane and rainy season,” he said. “But we’re tracking ahead of schedule.”
The District 3 building is 16,000 square feet, while the evidence and impound building will be 24,000 square feet. The District 3 Office will be about 50 percent larger than other district offices because it’s the largest district, Perdue said.
The evidence vault will also be significantly larger than the current space at the agency headquarters.
“Their space was pretty limited over there, and it was more so the structural integrity of that facility, because it’s an old metal building, and their new facility is more secure and meets current wind codes,” he said.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said the evidence/property unit manages the space they have effective, “but can certainly use additional space for the volume of material they store.”
The new buildings are being constructed by Wharton-Smith, Inc., and were designed by Fawley Bryant Architecture. The design contract was $798,000, while the construction contract is approximately $11,200,000.
