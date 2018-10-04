Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office came out for a cup of coffee Wednesday at Starbucks in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall to celebrate National Coffee With a Cop Day.
“We’re always happy any time we can come out and interact with the public,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “We like to say thank you for their support.”
Without community events like Coffee With A Cop, many members of the community have no occasion to meet and have a conversation with their sheriff, Prummell said. It’s a good opportunity to hear their concerns and what the agency can do to make their lives a little easier and a little safer. Law enforcement can be a frustrating job at times, but interacting with the community reminds officers why their job counts, he said.
“They’re why we do what we do,” Prummell said. “There’s more good people out there than bad.”
Some community members came to Starbucks specifically to support the Sheriff’s Office, while others just stumbled upon the event while getting their pick-me-up for the day.
“It’s a nice idea to get to know them,” said Port Charlotte resident Connie Foster.
She and her husband Ron Foster came for a cup of joe and were surprised to find the deputies in green surrounding the shop. The Fosters’ only other interaction with the Sheriff’s Office happened when Connie was a victim of credit card fraud. She said the deputies who handled it were very prompt and professional.
“I think these people work very hard for us, and it’s important to say thank you,” Ron Foster said. “Our world would be in chaos without people like that. They work very hard, long hours and I don’t think they’re recognized.”
Shirley Rush, another attendee, said she is a firm believer in supporting law enforcement — and she has good reason. In 1988, she was abducted at gunpoint and dumped out on the interstate in Virginia. She said the officers who responded were kind and caring, asking if she was OK before anything else. Law enforcement stayed on the case until her abductor was found after being arrested for a different crime three years later.
Every time she sees an officer, Rush said she waves and shakes their hand to thank them for their service if she has a chance.
“It’s a hard job,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to do it.”
While the Sheriff’s Office has been in the spotlight for some negative news recently, Prummell said community support remains strong.
One deputy resigned in August amid an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old while he was in his 30s. The statute of limitations had passed in that case, but he was arrested last weekend for alleged child abuse. It also recently came to light that former sergeant James White, fired for alleged indecent exposure earlier this year, is believed to have been trafficking the illegal drug GBL.
“You’re always going to have some negative stuff,” he said. “I’ve had positive reinforcement from the community. They see that I’m taking care of it, not covering it up. I’m dealing with it.”
No charges have been brought in the White case, as the investigation was handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and ultimately rejected by the State Attorney’s Office, for reasons currently unclear.
