PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day Wednesday at Starbucks at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.
The sheriff and many of his deputies and command staff connected with community members over a cup of coffee and samples of baked goods.
The national event is intended as an opportunity to open dialogue and improve communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
