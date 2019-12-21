PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has plans to expand its Mental Health Unit by adding a second employee through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
"We have been working very closely with law enforcement, and we meet with them monthly, but participating with them in this way allows us to focus on folks who may be falling through the cracks or may be interfacing more with both of our systems," said Charlotte Behavioral Health Care CEO Victoria Scanlon. "It's an opportunity to increase our collaboration and make sure people are linked to the services they need in a timely manner."
Kelly Decker, a licensed mental health counselor who has been the sole member of the unit for the past year, said it's been a success so far. She's gone out on emergency calls with deputies to help de-escalate situations, come to the hospital to connect overdose patients with recovery services, supported family members and deputies during critical incidents within the community.
"It's just advocating for those individuals within mental illness and connecting people with services," she said. "Many individuals don't know of the services that are out there for Charlotte County."
The new case manager who will be hired through CBHC will do much of the same work, following up with individuals and referring them to additional services.
Decker said the services she connects people with are across the board, ranging from mental health and substance abuse services, the Homeless Coalition, and the Area Agency on Aging.
She also participates in Critical Incident Training, or CIT, for all deputies. About 85 percent of all deputies at the Sheriff's Office have been through the program. Her job also involves helping them use that information day to day.
"They all have knowledge about working with individuals who are experiencing some kind of mental health crisis, but it's more than that," she said. "It's helping them on a daily basis."
While Decker said she rarely hears back from people about the services she refers them to, she said that's simply the nature of the job.
"With mental health services, you don't always hear how beneficial they are, because once they get involved, you're not needed anymore," she said.
But she does hear constant positive comments from other community agencies about how beneficial it is to have someone in the Sheriff's Office reaching out to individuals and making recommendations for other services they could benefit from.
Scanlon hopes for the next year the unit will collect more data about who the individuals the unit is coming into contact are and what their needs are.
"We have some data, but I think we really want to dig into what some of these issues look like and what needs or gaps we have in our system of care," she said.
Decker said she would encourage anyone considering the case manager position to "just apply."
"It's a fun position," she said. "It's something that you get to be creative with and it's very interesting to not only learn about the mental health part of it but also the law enforcement side of it. That's what makes it very unique."
To view the job listing, visit cbhcfl.applicantpro.com/jobs/1272270.html.
email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
