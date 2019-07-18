By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Two women are suing the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for auto negligence related to a collision with a deputy in 2016. They are requesting more than $15,000 in damages.
Lisa and Arlene Velez, residents of Port Charlotte, were driving west on Rampart Boulevard near the intersection of Capricorn Boulevard on Aug. 6, 2016.
Deputy Shawn Preston was parked in an agency-owned vehicle on the shoulder of Rampart Boulevard when he attempted to enter the roadway by making a U-turn, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Charlotte County. He allegedly failed to ensure the roadway was free of traffic and collided with the Velez’s vehicle.
Both women were wearing seat belts but were reportedly injured in the crash, resulting in continuing pain, physical impairment, disfigurement and scarring, mental anguish, loss or diminution of earning or earning capacity, and past and future medical expenses.
The lawsuit claims Preston breached his reasonable duty of care by failing to maintain a proper lookout and pay attention to the road while driving. He allegedly failed to obey traffic laws, failed to comply with a traffic control device, failed to operate the vehicle he was driving in a safe and careful manner, and failed to operate the vehicle he was driving in such a manner so as to avoid impacting the Velezes’ vehicle.
Both Preston individually and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are named as defendants in the suit. The women’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Per policy, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office does not comment on pending litigation.
However, Spokesperson Katie Heck confirmed Preston still works for the agency. She stated anytime a deputy is in a crash, the Crash Review Board determines the appropriate discipline. The records were not available to the Sun Thursday.
