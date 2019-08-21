By ANNE EASKER
ENGLEWOOD — After an administrative investigation, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office determined the shooting of Englewood resident Bradley Rundle was a justified homicide. The two unidentified deputies who fired their weapons shot 48 rounds at Rundle and hit him twice.
“It was determined B. Rundle was ducking and retreating back up the driveway before being struck by rounds,” the report states. “This explained the wide spread of bullet ricochets on the residence and the necessity to fire multiple rounds. (Redacted deputy’s name) and (Redacted deputy’s name) were returning fire to a moving target, in the dark, after being shot at, and having maintained a position of cover for over one hour.”
The shooting happened on June 24 when law enforcement responded to multiple 911 calls about a domestic disturbance on the 6200 block of McKinley Terrace, Englewood. A caller reported Rundle was intoxicated and shooting a gun at family members.
Family members were able to get out of the house as deputies responded and set up a perimeter. Over the course of an hour, Rundle was seen walking between the main garage and a detached building, then at the rear of the residence and in the lanai. Telephone contact was established and Rundle stated he was not coming out. He reportedly threatened law enforcement, including stating, “This isn’t going to end well.”
Around 10:06 p.m., Rundle walked down the front driveway and raised a handgun toward deputies, firing a round in their direction. They returned fire, striking Rundle, who fell to the ground, the report stated.
Based on the casings recovered at the scene, the deputies fired approximately 48 rounds.
According to family, Rundle had a history of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. His toxicology report revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.19.
Although the deputies have returned to work and are found to have violated no policies or procedures, they have not been named. The names of all law enforcement members at the scene are redacted by CCSO the agency said under Marsy’s Law, which protects identifying information of victims of crime.
Rundle was found to have committed the crime of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he fired his handgun at family members and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer when he fired his handgun at the six deputies “who exhausted all efforts to end the incident.”
Although the deputies were in compliance at the scene, the report did note “a couple administrative concerns” when investigators reviewed training records and the rifle log book. The rifle log book revealed its recent zeroing paperwork was not properly filled out, lacking the name, date, and rifle information. The information will be addressed by the shoot review board, according to the report.
“These concerns include properly documenting zero targets, improved documentation for the approval of attached items, and consistency in the amount of live rounds required in a rifle magazine,” the report stated.
The report has been sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review.
