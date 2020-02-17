ROTONDA — Would you know what to do if an attacker tried to harm you? This Wednesday, you have a chance to learn.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a self-defense class for women and girls at 6 p.m. at Rotonda West Community Meeting Center in Broadmoor Park, located at 646 Rotonda Circle.
“While it may be a rare occasion that you run into someone who would want to cause you harm, knowing how to carry yourself while out and about, verbal cues to establish boundaries and physical techniques will give you the confidence you need to react,” CCSO said in the event’s description on Facebook. “Women and young girls can benefit from self-defense courses for a number of reasons. It improves confidence but it also helps them to level the playing field against an attacker who may be much larger than they are.”
The class is taught by Master Al Shuman of ATA Black Belt Academy. Shuman will focus on the “stun and run” method, with an emphasis on locating different pressure points to help a woman escape an attacker.
Women will learn techniques to increase their options, preparing responses to avoid, slow down, de-escalate, or interrupt an attacker, and to empower them to prevent violence.
Participants must be Charlotte County residents. There is no age limit, but some of the physical techniques require strength and flexibility of the upper body. Attendees should dress in comfortable, work-out type clothing.
To register or for more information, contact CCSO Community Affairs Specialist Tammy Wilkie by email at twilkie@ccso.org.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.