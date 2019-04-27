PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.
Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., according to an incident report.
When a deputy arrived at the home on the 29500 block of Shell Creek Court in Punta Gorda, EMS was performing CPR on the child inside a carport.
The girl’s father and grandmother were initially there watching, but were removed while EMS worked on the child, the report stated.
At 2:46 p.m., a battalion chief notified a doctor at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda of the incident and the child was declared deceased.
The home where the death occurred is owned by the child’s grandparents, according to property appraiser records.
The girl’s parents have no prior criminal convictions.
The Sun is not naming the family of the child, absent any criminal charges in the case.
On Friday, CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said the Major Crimes detectives were still actively investigating. The cause of death was still pending the outcome of the Medical Examiner’s report.
The Florida Department of Children and Families also responded due to the death of the infant and the condition of three other children, who were removed from the home, Heck said Friday.
It’s unclear whether abuse or neglect charges will be forthcoming in connection to that.
“We are currently still actively investigating the incident, which includes the conditions of the home and other children,” Heck said.
A man at the house declined to speak with the Sun Friday.
