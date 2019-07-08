UPDATE:
Aiden was located Monday evening and was returned home, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced.
-------
POSTED EARLIER:
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing juvenile Aiden Dean-Rojas, 15.
According to the agency, Dean-Rojas was last seen at a friend’s house on Rosamond Court in Punta Gorda on July 3. He departed with an unknown female driving a red Chevy Cruze.
Dean-Rojas is 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his location can contact CCSO at 941-639-2101.
