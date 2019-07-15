By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
Whether you’re purchasing a new TV, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, or any of the other thousands of Amazon Prime deals, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wants you to keep your packages protected from “porch pirates.”
The agency put out a tip sheet ahead of Amazon Prime Day Monday and today warning residents to protect against thieves who steal packages off front porches.
Follow these tips to protect your bounty:
• Lock boxes: You can build or purchase a rugged lock box for your porch. Be sure to bolt it down to a permanent surface, such as concrete or asphalt.
• Timely package collection: Pick up your package immediately after delivery or have a neighbor collect it for you. UPS, USPS, and FedEx all have tracking services to help you get a better idea of when your order will arrive. Amazon also offers package tracking through its mobile app for some deliveries.
• Send to work: Have your package delivered to you at work so you can accept it immediately.
• Sign for it: Require a signature on deliveries and insure packages when possible.
• Install security cameras: Thieves are very aware of cameras and often look for them before attempting theft.
• Security signs: Post a sign in your yard informing the poacher your home is under video surveillance or has security alarms.
• See something, say something: Report suspicious vehicles or people in your neighborhood right away. Suspicious activity can be reported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
CCSO Spokerson Katie Heck said the agency has not had any recent reports of package thefts.
“We are just reminding our community to remain vigilant due to the influx of package deliveries expected,” she said.
