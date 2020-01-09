Storm-safe buildings are in short supply for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, county staff told a citizen's panel Wednesday.
The panel is reviewing capital projects seeking funding if the local sales tax surcharge is renewed.
On top of that, Capital Projects Manager Jared Bickham said, the county's law enforcement workforce will likely face overcrowding in the near future. The crunch may come with the arrival of large communities in the central Murdock area as well the outlying Babcock Ranch.
The final problem with most of the sheriff's facilities is that many are rentals, with steep rents.
With all this in mind, law enforcement and public safety officials propose four new buildings that would cost an estimated $31.6 million.
- A new dispatch center for emergency 911.
- A new neighborhood office in districts 2 (Murdock)
- A new neighborhood office and training center in district 4 (South County)
- A new headquarters for the Sheriff's Office in mid-county.
That doesn't mean the Sheriff's Office is insisting on these projects, Col. Tom Rodgers told the Sun after the meeting of the Sales Tax Task Force.
"It's the county saying, 'We need to build you guys stuff,' not us," Rodgers said. "They just ask us, and we tell them our honest opinion."
The Sheriff's Office has its own budget separate from the rest of county government, or the schools. But it's the county commission that controls the use of sales tax dollars for capital projects ranging from sidewalks to roads to parks. Earlier sales tax surcharges, for example, paid for the county's new court house, called the Justice Center. County commissioners are expected to call for another sales tax ballot vote in November, before the current penny surcharge expires.
"The way we look at it is, whatever is best for the county," Rodgers said, adding the Sheriff's Office will continue to function without new facilities.
Public Safety Director Bill Van Helden saw things as more urgent.
"Our county cannot afford to NOT have hardened infrastructure that can withstand a storm," Van Helden said. "Every time there's a storm, they have to move to a smaller facility," he said of the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement staff share space with firefighters and emergency medical staff in the Emergency Operations Center - one of the few storm hardened facilities in public safety.
"The EOC is not big enough for the whole communications crew," said Rodgers.
This past summer, as Hurricane Dorian barreled through the Caribbean, the sheriff's staff in District 3 were prepared to move into a bank temporarily - Lake Michigan Credit Union on Kings Highway - if the storm hit, which it did not.
When Hurricane Charley hit in 2004, the sheriff's headquarters were located in the same building they are in now, which is a rented warehouse at the airport. It was heavily damaged by the hurricane, but they moved back in after repairs.
"These buildings were not constructed for public safety," Rodgers said.
Two of the sheriff's district or neighborhood buildings are or will be storm safe - the recently completed District 1 building in Englewood and the soon to be completed District 3 building in Port Charlotte.
On the financial side, the current 911 building at the Punta Gorda Airport rents for about $59,000 a year, and that rent is expected to go up substantially, Bickham told the task force. The District 2 building rents for $47,000 a year, near U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte.
In deciding which building is of highest priority, Rodgers said facilities staff should be the ones to decide which rent would be best to get rid of soonest.
Adding any storm hardened space would mean the county's public safety personnel won't have to spend time evacuating from their facilities in the likely event of a major storm, Rodgers told the Sun.
"Our theme is continuity of service," Van Helden said.
There is one more storm safe building run by county law enforcement -- the jail.
And that's where they went during Hurricane Charley, Rodgers said.
"We had people all over the jail."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.