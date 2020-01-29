The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing a pair of sneakers from a Punta Gorda home.
The incident happened in the area of Aqui Esta Drive and Champan Boulevard.
Surveillance video captured the subject walking into the home and back out carrying a pair of shoes before departing on a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013 or send in a tip through the agency’s mobile app.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
