The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for information on the whereabouts of missing person Paul Louis Green, 40, who has not been seen for approximately three weeks.

Green reportedly went missing around the time a romantic relationship ended. He is insulin dependent and was expected to make contact with friends in Homosassa, Florida, but they have not heard from him.

Green is 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen him after June 13, or has information on his location can contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.

