If you're looking for ways to give back to your community this holiday season, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for donations for Shop With A Cop.
Children chosen for the program receive a $100 Walmart gift card and have the opportunity to shop for themselves and their families with a CCSO deputy, Punta Gorda police officer, or Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.
Kids receive positive interaction and one-on-one time with law enforcement. They are selected by their school guidance counselors from grades two through five.
This year, the Sheriff's Office hopes to host 120 students during the scheduled event at Walmart stores throughout the county. As of Friday, there were 117 students participating, which may increase. Last year, there were around 115 participants.
"We are still accepting donations as every dollar helps make this event successful," said Community Affairs Specialist Claudette Bennett.
Gifts chosen by the kids are wrapped on site by volunteer elves with the Sheriff's Office, Punta Gorda Police Department and Suncoast Credit Union. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are also on hand for photos
Shop With a Cop is funded with support from local Walmart stores and donations from community members and partners. The dates for the event this year are Dec. 3 at Walmart on Murdock Circle; Dec. 4 at Walmart on Kings Highway, Dec. 10 at Walmart in Punta Gorda, and Dec. 11 at Walmart in Englewood.
For more information, or if you wish to donate, contact Claudette Bennett in Community Affairs, 941-575-5250 or cbennett@ccsofl.net.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.