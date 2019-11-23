'Shop with a Cop' in Punta Gorda

Alin Roberge shops with CCSO Capt. Norm Wilson during Shop With a Cop in 2018.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

If you're looking for ways to give back to your community this holiday season, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for donations for Shop With A Cop.

Children chosen for the program receive a $100 Walmart gift card and have the opportunity to shop for themselves and their families with a CCSO deputy, Punta Gorda police officer, or Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.

Kids receive positive interaction and one-on-one time with law enforcement. They are selected by their school guidance counselors from grades two through five.

This year, the Sheriff's Office hopes to host 120 students during the scheduled event at Walmart stores throughout the county. As of Friday, there were 117 students participating, which may increase. Last year, there were around 115 participants.

"We are still accepting donations as every dollar helps make this event successful," said Community Affairs Specialist Claudette Bennett.

Gifts chosen by the kids are wrapped on site by volunteer elves with the Sheriff's Office, Punta Gorda Police Department and Suncoast Credit Union. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are also on hand for photos

Shop With a Cop is funded with support from local Walmart stores and donations from community members and partners. The dates for the event this year are Dec. 3 at Walmart on Murdock Circle; Dec. 4 at Walmart on Kings Highway, Dec. 10 at Walmart in Punta Gorda, and Dec. 11 at Walmart in Englewood.

For more information, or if you wish to donate, contact Claudette Bennett in Community Affairs, 941-575-5250 or cbennett@ccsofl.net.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

