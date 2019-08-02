By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information about an illegal waste dump in Charlotte County, discovered Friday.
An agriculture detective was patrolling Williams Drive in south Punta Gorda when he found multiple drums containing waste-pollutant liquid leaking into the ditch.
The Department of Environmental Protection responded to assist with clean-up and investigation into where the drums came from.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-2101 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Proper disposal sites in the county include the West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility at 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood, and Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
