The runner was attacked on York Avenue near Ollie's Pond.

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for information on a suspect who is believed to have attempted to abduct a woman jogging on York Avenue near Ollie’s Pond in Port Charlotte.

The first victim reported a suspect attempted to carry her into the woods while she was jogging in the area around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, CCSO announced they had spoken with a second woman who also had an interaction with the suspect in the same area approximately two weeks ago but authorities were still obtaining the details of that interaction.

The suspect is believed to be a black male who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a knit ski mask during the Thursday incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CCSO at 941-575-5361.

CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck said Friday additional deputies would be patrolling the area.

