The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reducing the number of calls its deputies will be responding to in person to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Lt. Chris Williams said the Sheriff’s Office will still respond for crimes in progress, violent situations, incidents in which scenes need to be processed, crashes with injuries or fatalities, and anything with a danger to the public.
But more minor calls such as lost property, a delayed suspicious person report, petty theft, or minor criminal mischief will be handled over the phone.
“It’s not that we’re not going to do anything; it’s that a clerk can take care of the report over the telephone,” said CCSO Spokesperson Claudette Bennett. “You can call the district office and they will take the report.”
Minor traffic crashes can also be self-reported online at flhsmv.gov.
Law enforcement must respond for crashes with injuries or fatalities, a hit and run, a DUI, a crash in which a vehicle must be towed, a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle, and a crash where the damage is $500 or more.
Lt. Chris Williams said the portal for self reporting is user friendly and easy to navigate. It’s another way to protect deputies and prevent the spread of the virus.
“The community’s been pretty understanding,” he said. “People are more concerned about getting supplies.”
The Sheriff’s Office is also suspending fingerprinting services for the public at its district offices, suspending all public demonstrations such as K-9 and SWAT, postponing the Citizen’s Police Academy, and cancelling or postponing all upcoming agency events.
