Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell shared a letter with the public on Thursday, where a local woman credited his deputies for helping her escape her drug and alcohol addiction.
The woman, who is not named in the CCSO blog post, said she had been struggling with addiction for 14 years; in particular, she considered the last six of those 14 years to be “rock bottom.”
While she was arrested twice for “minor offenses,” the letter writer chose to focus on instances where Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies sat with her and talked through the issues she was experiencing.
The woman claims that she has been clean since 2017.
“It snapped me back to reality and made me realize there are people that do still care, and it was not ok or normal what I was doing to myself,” she wrote.
The woman named several deputies and CCSO staff who helped her in particular; however, Sheriff Prummell removed any names from the letter for confidentiality reasons.
“I would like to thank your office and officers for helping to save and protect my life,” she wrote.
Sheriff Prummell said the letter resonated with him, and showed the mission of CCSO in dealing with addiction.
“My deputies did their jobs, but also demonstrated a level of courtesy and compassion that made her realize there were people who cared about her,” wrote the sheriff.
Sheriff Prummell ended his statement by promoting his office’s Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative. The initiative is aimed at finding alternatives to arrest for those who wish to escape drug and alcohol addiction.
Anyone interested in the initiative can find more information by calling CCSO’s non-emergency phone line at 941-639-0013.
