PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities allege a North Port man was found with 56 grams of cocaine after a traffic stop on Monday.

James G. Joyce, 55, was charged with one count each of trafficking cocaine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence, along with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.


