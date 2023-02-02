PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities allege a North Port man was found with 56 grams of cocaine after a traffic stop on Monday.
James G. Joyce, 55, was charged with one count each of trafficking cocaine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence, along with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell applauded his deputies in a news release for taking the initiative on the traffic stop that led to Joyce's arrest.
“I can’t be any clearer when I say it won’t be tolerated here," Prummell stated. "If you’re dealing or using illegal narcotics, I suggest you get appropriate help or get out of my county.”
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Joyce's vehicle on Monday after it was observed failing to stop at a steady red light on South McCall Road, according to CCSO.
Both deputies and Joyce pulled into a nearby gas station parking lot and began speaking; in the press release, deputies claimed that Joyce "appeared to be very nervous."
"When asked to provide his license, registration, and proof of insurance, Joyce claimed that he had just purchased the vehicle from a friend and had not yet had it registered,": the news release states.
Joyce complied with a command to step out of his vehicle and, when asked if there was a weapon in the car, said there "might" be a handgun inside.
The suspect then allegedly agreed to a search of his person, which deputies said turned up a small metal cylinder.
According to CCSO, Joyce first claimed it was Tylenol. The deputy asked him to show the Tylenol.
“I’m sorry I lied to you," Joyce allegedly then said. "It’s Xanax.”
The deputy then attempted to place Joyce under arrest; however, Joyce then allegedly began to resist arrest and try to avoid being handcuffed.
According to CCSO, Joyce was ultimately placed under arrest when another deputy arrived to assist. In the intervening time, a gas station attendant attempted to assist the deputy, who also used his taser on Joyce twice.
An additional post-arrest search allegedly turned up another cylinder and a plastic bag containing a "white, powdery substance" which later tested positive for cocaine. The search also found a loaded .45-calibur handgun and "nearly $3,000 in cash."
Joyce was transported to Charlotte County Jail, where he was later released on Feb. 1 on $83,500 total bond. He is due to return to court March 13.
