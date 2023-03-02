PORT CHARLOTTE — Three women were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges after a warrant was executed on a suspected trap house.
Authorities said the search grew out of a traffic stop where a passenger was allegedly observed attempting to inject heroin.
Sheriff Bill Prummell cited the bust as an example of his agency’s continued focus on fighting illegal narcotics use.
“These young individuals are wasting their lives and risking the lives of others peddling this poison,” Prummell said in a Thursday press release.
The house in question, located on Fletcher Street, was already being investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in connection to “several overdoses” in the area.
On March 1, CCSO Narcotics Detectives observed a tan Chevy Avalanche arrive at the Fletcher Street residence and leave after 20 minutes.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Boulevard. The passenger in the car, identified as 34-year-old Cassidy Ketchum, was allegedly holding a loaded syringe in her hand and attempting to inject herself with its contents.
According to deputies, the substance later tested positive for heroin.
“The deputy immediately removed Ketchum from the vehicle and placed her into custody. Inside the vehicle,” the press release read.
Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle, which allegedly turned up 0.1 grams of fentanyl and eight white pills that tested positive for pain-reliever hydromorphone hydrochloride.
The detectives then executed a search warrant at the Fletcher Street residence.
According to authorities, the search of the building turned up more than 10 grams of fentanyl, 7.4 grams of methamphetamines, more hydromorphone pills, samples of cannabis, and “several” loaded syringes.
Two other women were found at the residence during the warrant — Jennette Souza, 36, and Kellie Coe, 39. Both were taken into custody as well.
Ketchum has been charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
Coe was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, and has been released on her own recognizance.
Souza has been been charged with one count each of trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held on no bond.
