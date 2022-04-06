PUNTA GORDA - A Charlotte County jury found no negligence on the part of Sheriff Bill Prummell in the 2016 suicide of a Charlotte County Jail inmate.
Corizon Correctional Healthcare, which provides medical and mental health care at the jail, was also cleared of negligence.
The jury of six spent roughly two hours in deliberation Wednesday after Corizon's legal team presented its last piece of deposition testimony.
In the closing arguments, attorneys for both Prummell and Corizon argued corrections officers and medical staff made every attempt to evaluate David Szakalos after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Officers brought him to medical staff to be evaluated, despite his own protests that he was not suicidal.
A member of the medical staff evaluated him, assessing him as "low risk" and asking him to work on his coping skills during the weekend.
Shortly after the medical visit, Szakalos leapt from a second-story walkway. He died the next week in the hospital.
Susan Szakalos, David's widow, brought a suit of negligence against Prummell and Corizon in 2018. After years of preparation and delay, that lawsuit played out over six days of testimony in the last week.
After the verdict, Susan Szakalos released a statement regarding the trial. She maintained that Charlotte County Jail failed to provide a safe environment for her husband while he was in their "custody and care."
"This suicide could have been prevented," read the statement from Susan Szakalos. "He should have been placed on suicide watch."
Szakalos had been seeking roughly $800,000 in compensatory damage against both defendants, citing loss of companionship and emotional grief.
Richard A. Giuffreda, attorney for Prummell, instead argued David Szakalos' suicide was an "impulse" decision made after seeming to be at peace with his impending prison term.
"No way anyone could see that coming — even Susan Szakalos," said Giuffreda in closing arguments.
Gregg Toomey, the attorney for Corizon, told the jury in his closing that Masami Kolbeschlang — the mental health counselor who evaluated David Szakalos — gave the best possible evaluation with the data available to her.
"She used the only tool that she had: talking," Toomey said.
Szakalos' own attorney, Oscar Syger, argued that David's medical history — including previous suicide attempts and alleged warning signs — were not effectively communicated between corrections officer and medical staff.
"Where did the sheriff fail to communicate and what impact did that have?" asked Syger in his closing arguments.
Attorneys on both sides also took time to criticize each other's expert witnesses.
Syger repeatedly questioned the validity of Sean Stewart, a retired corrections officer from Arizona — saying he was quoting himself as an authority without evaluating the jail's procedures.
Giuffreda, in return, critiqued Dr. Barry Schneider, a psychology expert, as an "ivory tower guy" who had no experience working in a jail setting.
