The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is letting domestic violence offenders know their actions won’t be tolerated in Charlotte County.
“Sheriff Bill Prummell has ordered that our number one priority be to focus on domestic violence offenders,” stated a letter sent to domestic violence offenders last week. “Unannounced law enforcement checks on your residence may be conducted. Further incidents involving you will be documented, reviewed, and acted upon. You need to know our policy is to arrest Domestic Violence Offenders whenever possible.”
The Domestic Violence Unit recently launched Operation End the Silence & Stop the Violence, focused on educating offenders and preventing future violence in their homes.
Both first-time offenders, designated “C-offenders,” and “High Risk Offenders,” deemed to have a propensity for violence or to have committed a serious violent act or felony domestic violence, were sent letters letting them know they’ve been flagged and future violence won’t be tolerated.
“This status with the Domestic Violence Unit means you are now being targeted for closer attention, scrutiny and/or penalties by our agency,” the letter states. “We will continue to look systematically, for any complaints about domestic violence related activity involving you. Stop your violent actions now.”
So far, 84 letters have been sent out, according to CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck, and they will continue to be sent to future offenders.
The letter defines domestic violence related crimes as threats, trespassing, damage to property, assaults, harassment, stalking, sexual assault, assaults inflicting injury and homicide.
Letters were also sent to the survivors of domestic violence, providing information on the resources available to them and encouraging them to seek help when necessary.
Those letters include a note from the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, letting victims know there is a victim advocate at the Sheriff’s Office that can provide information, plan for future safety, assist with filing a restraining order, talk to law enforcement on the victim’s behalf, discuss civil and criminal legal issues, gain information on accessing shelters, or simply listen.
Even if a domestic violence charge is dropped, offenders will remain on the list, according to Heck.
