TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Sheriffs’ Association has released a study on resistance training to help educate the public about law enforcement’s approach to dangerous situations.
“Many Americans falsely believe that officers fire their weapons at least once in their career (or even several times a year) due to the way law enforcement is portrayed in news reports, social media and television,” read a press release from the FSA, relayed by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office last week.
“This report is designed to inform readers about law enforcement’s response to resistance in general, as well as the laws and agency policies that guide and restrict how officers may use control when met with resistance or violence,” the report continued.
The association cited a study conducted by their Research Institute, which found that there had been 587 deputy-involved shootings across Florida between 2015 and 2020; for context, in that same time period, Sheriff’s Offices across Florida handled approximately 54 million calls for service.
The report did not break down the number of incidents by county.
“On rare occasions, an officer must respond to violence or resistance by a subject,” read the study. “In these situations, officers must make split-second judgments — in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving — about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.”
The study noted that Florida law requires new law enforcement officers (LEO) to undergo a total of 166 hours of defensive training, including the use of defensive tactics, firearms, and Tasers. Training in all these areas continues throughout the LEO’s career.
The FSA highlighted two major avenues of Response to Resistance training: Active Shooter Simulation Training and Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT).
The association maintains two mobile virtual gun ranges to provide training to local Sheriff’s Offices for active shooter scenarios; programs include training for domestic violence, traffic stops, jail incidents, as well as other “shoot/don’t shoot skill building exercises.” The study cited that over 700 deputies across the state have received training through this program since 2019.
The CIT Training Program trains first responders for “crisis calls involving people with mental illness including those with co-occurring substance use disorders.” The 40-hour CIT training offered by the FSA “emphasizes a partnership between law enforcement, the mental health and substance abuse treatment system, mental health advocacy groups, and consumers of mental health services and their families.”
The press release from the FSA noted that the association originally was able to offer CIT Training in 34 counties starting in 2004. In 2015, they obtained more funding for CIT Training in 2015, which allowed for expanded access. The study estimates that more than 2,000 LEOs have completed their training program.
The FSA released the study and the information surrounding the training they offer to counteract what they describe as public distrust of law enforcement.
“Public perception of law enforcement is most often shaped by news reports, social media, and television or movie depictions, which often portray officers negatively,” read the release. “Despite these portrayals, violent encounters between law enforcement and the public and deaths from how officers respond to those encounters are extremely rare.”
The FSA Research Institute cited a 2017 study from the Pew Research Center, which found a strong discrepancy between nationwide demographics over whether or not the public fully understands the job of a law enforcement officer.
The Pew study, “Behind the Badge,” found that 38 percent of civilian respondents believed that the public “understood very well” the risks and challenges of police work, 45 percent replied “somewhat well,” and a total of 16 percent said either “not too well” or “not at all.”
By contrast, law enforcement respondents expressed less confidence in the public’s understanding. Just 12 percent of respondents said that the public understood “somewhat well,” and no respondent said “very well.” Nearly half of respondents — 46 percent — said the public does not understand the risks and challenges “too well,” with 40 percent saying “not at all.”
However, the same study also reports that respondents in law enforcement also largely reported feeling respected by their community. 61 percent of respondents said that they agreed that “most people respect the police” and 6 percent said that they “strongly agreed” with the same statement. Meanwhile, 70 percent of rank-and-file LEOs said they disagreed with the statement “officers have reason to be distrustful of most citizens.”
The 2017 study came out well before the most recent burst of protests against police power and brutality, triggered by the 2020 death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of Floyd’s death earlier this year; video evidence of Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck while arresting him was condemned by Minneapolis Police Department superiors as “totally unnecessary.”
A more recent Pew Research Center study, released just last month, actually showed that the share of adults support increased funding for police — in opposition to activist demands to “defund the police” — now stands at 47%, up from 31% in June 2020.
