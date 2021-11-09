The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office aviation unit assisted in the rescue of a hunter who was lost in the 80,000-plus-acre Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area on Saturday night.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contacted the CCSO about the missing hunter around 10 p.m.
The CCSO aviation unit responded, searching the vast wilderness with aerial night vision and thermal imaging equipment, according to a blog post on the department's website.
The helicopter crew spotted the man sitting in his vehicle, flashing his lights in an attempt to signal rescuers.
Pilot John Bautista relayed the man’s location to FWC. However, due to flooding from recent rainfall, no vehicles or FWC personnel were able to get within 3 miles of the man.
By this time, it was nearly midnight, and the temperature had dropped to 54 degrees. The man was also wet, putting him at an increased risk for hypothermia, authorities said.
Bautista was able to locate a safe clearing nearby, which was large enough to land, allowing Chief Pilot Shane Engelauf to reach the hunter. Engelauf approached the man and helped him board the helicopter, transporting him safely to FWC, where he was medically evaluated.
"The man said he was freezing and he did not think he would have survived the night had the aviation team not found him," the blog post read. "He was grateful and apologetic. Engelauf reassured him, stating, 'That’s why we’re here. If you’re in trouble, we’re going to help.'"
In recognition of their ongoing efforts, the team will be featured on the cover of AgAir Magazine’s November 2021 issue.
