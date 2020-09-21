The director of Human Resources at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is under investigation.
Kevin Ostrowsky was placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday, according to a document obtained by the Sun.
There is an active Internal Affairs investigation on Ostrowsky, CCSO confirmed. He has been employed by CCSO for 11 years.
The Sheriff’s Office will not release further information until the investigation is complete, according to department spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
CCSO is required to do its own internal investigations, based on a court ruling in Miami-Dade.
Internal affairs investigations are reviewed by a captain, major, colonel and finally the sheriff, who makes a determination on any formal discipline.
