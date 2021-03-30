A woman employed by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was demoted due to “unbecoming conduct” and “gossiping” months after she told investigators about alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace.
CCSO’s Human Resource Director, Kevin Ostrowsky, was investigated late last year for inappropriate behavior.
A female employee told investigators that she walked into Ostrowsky’s office, then he told her to shut the door. He pointed at her breasts and asked if she “got those redone again,” according to the investigation.
The woman who disclosed that to investigators, Heather Liupinetti, was demoted months later. Ostrowsky is still HR director.
Female employees also said that Ostrowsky asked them if they go into the bathroom and touch each other’s breasts.
Ostrowsky told an investigator he remembers that comment, and what happened was he asked if women who had breast implants liked to “show them off.”
“It’s like a guy buying a car and asking if you want to take it for a spin,” Ostrowsky explained to an investigator.
The HR director was on paid administrative leave during the investigation, and afterward was placed on an 80-hour suspension without pay, records show.
Ostrowsky completed a virtual training seminar on proper communication in the workplace and was able to return to work.
Lupinetti was demoted in February after an internal affairs investigation was conducted.
She said that Ostrowsky should’ve been fired but he wasn’t because he was Sheriff Bill Prummell’s campaign director, according to the investigation.
Another coworker told investigators that Lupinetti said, “I hope they fire me because I’m going to be talking with reporters about the sheriff,” and she was going to make the sheriff “look bad.”
Lupinetti denied saying that.
Co-workers said that Lupinetti is known for gossiping around the office and spreading rumors. One person said that she gossiped about a co-worker’s sexual preferences, but Lupinetti denied that she started that rumor.
Lupinetti was reprimanded in January 2020 for reportedly gossiping and “spreading rumors in order to cause distress in the Records Unit.”
The investigation found that Lupinetti violated CCSO policies of “conduct unbecoming” and “gossiping.”
She was demoted from her position as HR supervisor and is now a jail tech recruit, according to a disciplinary file.
CCSO did not respond to a request for comment.
