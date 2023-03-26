Sheriff's interactive expo drew a large crowd of all ages

CCSO Cpl. John Mills and his K9 partner "Sparta," left, and Deputy First Class Matthew Wedgewood and his K9, both Belgian malinois breeds, drew a lot of attention and children and adults wanted to see the dogs up close.
Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Greg Bueno was giving away coloring books and other gifts to children. Among the recipients was Matthew Molieri, who attended the CCSO expo with his step-dad Francisco Cruz.
CCSO's Warrant Officer 1 Jon Bautista is one of four pilots who works for the sheriff's office. He flew one of the department's helicopters to the parking lot of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, where he invited members of the public a bird's eye view of the craft.
911 Emergency manager Laurie Anderson told attendees how they can provide an emergency profile through their cellphones. If the caller calls 911, their medical data will be made available to first responders before they arrive on the scene.
From left, Legend, Laura, and London Manna, of North Port, had fun touring CCSO's Bearcat tank Friday.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Port Charlotte siblings took turns holding the alligator and seeing the swamp buggy provided by FWC. Caden Mills holds the 7-week old gator while brother Liam and sister Savannah look on.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
CCSO Cpl. John Mills and his K9 partner "Sparta," left, and Deputy First Class Matthew Wedgewood and his K9, both Belgian malinois breeds, drew a lot of attention and children and adults wanted to see the dogs up close.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Greg Bueno was giving away coloring books and other gifts to children. Among the recipients was Matthew Molieri, who attended the CCSO expo with his step-dad Francisco Cruz.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
CCSO's Warrant Officer 1 Jon Bautista is one of four pilots who works for the sheriff's office. He flew one of the department's helicopters to the parking lot of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, where he invited members of the public a bird's eye view of the craft.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
A volunteer diver for Peace River Search and Rescue, Debbie Maki, was contacted by she Netflix "Tiger King" to search for a body. She can be seen in the fifth episode of the series' season two.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Forensic crime investigators Kary Brese, left, and her cohort Cheyenne Remkes, displayed various tools and technologies which help them in their investigative work.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
FWC Senior Officer Adam Brown holds baby alligator.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
CCSO's Aleya Risi, who works at the jail, volunteered to be the dunkee for the "Dunk the Deputy" game.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
The FWC uses its swamp buggy to get into marshy areas. Its equipment was on display at the CCSO expo at Port Charlotte Town Center.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
One of the more popular attractions at the CCSO expo was the Bearcat tank.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Tammy Wilkie, community affairs specialist with the CCSO, was giving out free kits to help track and find a missing person.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
911 Emergency manager Laurie Anderson told attendees how they can provide an emergency profile through their cellphones. If the caller calls 911, their medical data will be made available to first responders before they arrive on the scene.
PORT CHARLOTTE — People of all ages toured a tank, helicopter and swamp buggy; petted a baby alligator and dogs; and met a diver who appeared on "Tiger King," at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Expo on Friday.
The parking lot and food court at Port Charlotte Town Center mall became a sea of activity when various agencies displayed equipment and provided safety tips and even games.
CCSO crime scene investigators Kary Brese and Cheyenne Remkes answered questions from the public and provided an elaborate display.
In the event a child or adult goes missing, there were groups present who could assist.
One was Peace River Search and Rescue. The organization's handlers, their dogs and a diver track missing people and look for human remains.
Diver Debbie Maki spoke about "Tiger King" and her relationship to the popular documentary.
"Netflix called me," she said.
The network was taping the second season of "Tiger King" and asked if Maki would dive to search for Carol Baskin's missing husband, Maki said.
Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Allen Maldonado, on the Netflix series alleged Baskin, a rival of his, had her husband killed. That was never substantiated.
"I dove in water with numerous 6- to 14-foot alligators," Maki said.
With her on the boat was a cadaver dog trained to detect the scent of human remains from the boat. When a scent is detected, the dog alerts the diver who would know where to look, she explained.
No human remains were found, but Maki has located human remains on other cases, she said.
PRSWA training director Julie Starbuck said there are 17 dogs, and the group has gone on more than 250 calls as far away as the Bahamas.
Interest in dogs was huge at the event. CCSO handlers and their K-9s were present, garnering a lot of attention. CCSO Cpl. John Mills and "Sparta" stood next to Deputy First Class Matt Wedgewood and his canine partner. Mills' former K-9 partner, "Boba," retired and is happily living with him, he said.
Children especially enjoyed petting a baby alligator and seeing the swamp buggy brought by a team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The Mills siblings — Savannah, Caden, and Liam, from Port Charlotte — took turns holding the reptile placed in their hands by Senior Officer Adam Brown. The alligator's snout was taped shut.
Warrant Officer 1 Jon Bautista is one of CCSO's four pilots. He flew a helicopter in and welcomed the public to take a peek inside.
Drawing a lot of attention was CCSO's Bearcat tank. It was last used on March 21 when a gun-wielding felon barricaded himself in his truck in Punta Gorda.
The tank rolled into place, and shortly thereafter the event ended with no fatalities.
A deputy who was with the Bearcat team said the tank de-escalates a situation because when the suspect sees it, it tends to have a psychological effect that often results in surrender.
The Manna kids — Legend, 4, Laura, 7, and London, 6 — from North Port, went inside the tank and peeked through the Bearcat's openings.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno gave coloring books and other gifts to children.
There were games in the parking lot, cornhole, a topple tower, and "Dunk the Deputy."
Dripping wet and laughing was CCSO Deputy First Class Aleya Risi, who said she'd been dumped "many times" during her shift.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.