Sheriff's interactive expo drew a large crowd of all ages

PORT CHARLOTTE — People of all ages toured a tank, helicopter and swamp buggy; petted a baby alligator and dogs; and met a diver who appeared on "Tiger King," at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Expo on Friday.

The parking lot and food court at Port Charlotte Town Center mall became a sea of activity when various agencies displayed equipment and provided safety tips and even games.


