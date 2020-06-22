A K-9 with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office died from bone cancer last week, the agency reported Monday.
K-9 Rino, a Belgian Malinois, had been with the agency for 4.5 years, working alongside his partner Sgt. Jason Doherty. Rino was recently diagnosed with cancer and retired on April 28.
"His love for his work was evident in his successful apprehensions, removal of illegal narcotics off the street, and most importantly, keeping his partner Sergeant Doherty safe," the agency posted on Facebook. "His work ethic was unmatched and his connection with his partner is irreplaceable."
Rino passed away on June 19, with Doherty at his side, the agency said.
Despite his retirement, Rino is one of the dogs featured on the new K-9 Trading Cards the agency recently released.
