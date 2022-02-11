PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday a search warrant led to the uncovering of nearly 50 grams of illegal drugs.

CCSO issued a news release about the search conducted on Laika Avenue in Port Charlotte, alleging that deputies discovered a “trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine,” cocaine, “copious amounts of needles,” and a large sum of cash.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today has without a doubt saved the lives of many,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the news release.

The release stated the residence in question was the home of one Kimberley Diggins, 38; she has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release also included a video from Public Information Officer Claudette Smith, released on Youtube, with interviews with deputies on scene.

"What people don't realize with fentanyl, is that it only takes a small amount to kill you," said one deputy, who wore a mask and had his voice altered for the interview.

CCSO also reiterated their office still operates its Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative to “give those struggling with addiction a way out.”

Anonymous tips about drug use in Charlotte County can be submitted through CCSO’s mobile app or by phone at 941-639-0013.

