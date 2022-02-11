PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday a search warrant led to the uncovering of nearly 50 grams of illegal drugs.
CCSO issued a news release about the search conducted on Laika Avenue in Port Charlotte, alleging that deputies discovered a “trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine,” cocaine, “copious amounts of needles,” and a large sum of cash.
“The amount of fentanyl seized today has without a doubt saved the lives of many,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the news release.
The release stated the residence in question was the home of one Kimberley Diggins, 38; she has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The release also included a video from Public Information Officer Claudette Smith, released on Youtube, with interviews with deputies on scene.
"What people don't realize with fentanyl, is that it only takes a small amount to kill you," said one deputy, who wore a mask and had his voice altered for the interview.
CCSO also reiterated their office still operates its Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative to “give those struggling with addiction a way out.”
Anonymous tips about drug use in Charlotte County can be submitted through CCSO’s mobile app or by phone at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.