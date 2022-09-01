The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office have unveiled school-themed wraps for its school resource officer vehicles at Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools.
A CCSO social media post showed off the new looks for the vehicles — a nautical "Pirate Pride" theme with a skull and crossbones for PCHS, and "Manta Ray Pride" displaying a ray swimming through a cool turquoise ocean for LBHS.
The wraps came about from a collaboration between the schools and the CCSO's SRO unit, led by Lt. Jon Waterhouse, with support from the Charlotte County Public Schools, according to CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy.
The vehicles are assigned exclusively to each school's resource officer for on- and off-campus use, so you may see them on area roads.
Students designed the graphics with help from Monarch Direct in Port Charlotte, which did the installation.
The wraps cost about $7,000 for both vehicles, replacing the old wraps and decals that had become sun-worn and faded. Funding came from the department's crime prevention budget, according to Conroy.
"The idea behind this initiative was believed to be one of building positive relationships between the students and our staff," Conroy said. "We feel that this effort would build trust and would offer nurturing and mentoring between students and deputies. These positives would also provide a good atmosphere for any future students thinking that a career in law enforcement would be beneficial for them."
Students were happy with the results, Conroy added.
"Pride in their school is important to them."
Some have asked about a Tarpon-themed wrap for Charlotte High School. A CCSO spokesperson noted that CHS is in the Punta Gorda Police Department's jurisdiction.
