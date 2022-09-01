The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office have unveiled school-themed wraps for its school resource officer vehicles at Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools.

A CCSO social media post showed off the new looks for the vehicles — a nautical "Pirate Pride" theme with a skull and crossbones for PCHS, and "Manta Ray Pride" displaying a ray swimming through a cool turquoise ocean for LBHS.


