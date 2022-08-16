PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent scam with a fake cash prize.
According to a news release Tuesday, at least one Charlotte County resident lost a "significant" amount of money after receiving a call from someone claiming to represent Publishers Clearing House.
The scam caller tells their target that they have won millions of dollars; however, to claim the prize, they are told to purchase gift cards and iPhones and ship them to a designated address.
The release warns residents that "legitimate businesses" will never ask for payment through a gift card, and that personal or banking information should never be given out in that manner.
"If an offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is," the release read.
The release also included a statement from the real Publishers Clearing House.
“If someone contacts you claiming to be from PCH, and tells you that you’ve won a prize – then asks you to send a payment or money card in order to claim the prize – STOP! You have not heard from the real PCH.”
CCSO also shared other tips to help avoid scams:
• Never answer calls from unknown numbers
• Never divulge personal information
• Be suspicious of callers claiming you’ve won – but ask you to send money
• Call the company back to verify the number and identity of employee
Those who believe they have also been targeted by a scam can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101, or report the scam via the Federal Trade Commission.
