CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office unveiled new K-9 training cards Tuesday featuring its current group of dogs.
The K-9 trading cards were first introduced in the 1990s, but there hasn't been a new set created since the early 2000s.
"This is our first complete set of our dogs now," said CCSO Spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
Only the newest dog, Apollo, is missing, due to the fact that he is still in training.
Bennett said the cards will be given out to children when they see the K-9 deputies out and about.
"When our K-9 officers are out there working and they see kids, the kids are always interested in the dogs, but they are working dogs so it's important for them to stay in their vehicles," she said.
Now, deputies can hand out a trading card as a way to connect.
"It's all about building relationships with the community, starting with those kids," Bennett said.
There are 11 cards available. One dog is strictly search and rescue, two are only drug detection, and eight of the dogs are dual purpose.
"The deputies are really excited to have another way to build lasting relationships with the community," said K-9 Sgt. David Musgrove.
