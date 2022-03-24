School Threats Serious Consequences

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Charlotte County Public Schools to create a short video, warning students against sharing online threats — even as a “joke.”

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released a video PSA about sharing online threats, hoping to discourage sharing among students.

The video, made in partnership with Charlotte County Public Schools, was announced in a CCSO news release Tuesday.

“You might think it’s harmless — funny, even,” said Deputy Jeffrey Wilkes in the video. “You might think your friends will, too. We won’t.”

Wilkes and other CCSO staff lay out the plan for when they hear about a threat. Whether meant as a joke or not, they say, all online threats will be treated as serious — phones may still be seized and homes may still be searched.

“Once you post something to social media, it’s out there forever — even if you delete it later,” said Emily Baniak, a teacher at Charlotte High School.


The video ends with a cameo from Sheriff Bill Prummell, telling students: “Just don’t do it.”

Mike Riley, a spokesman for Charlotte County Public Schools, said in the CCSO press release that the video was not only for students, but was meant to help parents be aware of their children’s social media use.

“A message or a phone call threatening an event at one of our schools is not a prank, or a joke,” said Riley in the release.

Members of the public who wish to report a threat in Charlotte County can call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or dial 911 in an emergency.

In addition, Charlotte County Public Schools uses the Fortify app which is accessible via its website. FortifyFL automatically routes tip reports to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and school officials.

