The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and grand theft auto cases.
According to a Facebook post, the suspects are believed to be coming from the Cape Coral area and traveling into Charlotte County to commit the crimes.
Surveillance footage taken in Fort Myers was posted to the agency’s Facebook page asking for information and reminding the public to lock their doors.
Anyone with information on the suspects or crimes committed should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or send an anonymous tip through the agency’s mobile app.
