The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered adult, 77-year-old Charles B. Lambert.

"He was last seen on foot in the area of Moreland Avenue in Port Charlotte on (June 21) around 3:30 pm.," stated an alert on the CCSO app.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.

