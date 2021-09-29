Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported gun incident on Washington Loop Road on Tuesday afternoon. The incident was later discovered to have resulted from a false report, which CCSO identified as a "swatting" call.
Photo provided by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “swatting” incident in Punta Gorda on Tuesday that resulted from a false report.
CCSO dispatch received a report from a male caller late in the afternoon, according to a press release on Wednesday. The caller claimed that he had just shot his father and was suicidal.
“Deputies were immediately in route to the home located within the Shell Creek RV Resort and Marina on Washington Loop Road,” read the release. “Countless neighbors and the park manager were contacted while deputies thoroughly scoured the area.”
The caller, giving the name “Joshua Wilson,” was determined by CCSO to not have been a resident of the mobile home park and had “no relation” to the homeowner at the address.
The release noted the homeowner was “extremely cooperative” with CCSO during the situation.
An additional address for a person named Joshua Wilson was checked by the Punta Gorda Police Department; however, it was boarded up and deemed unoccupied.
“The phone number provided by dispatch was checked with no success identifying an owner or location,” read the release.
“Swatting” refers to the act of knowingly calling in a false report to law enforcement, with a claim that the targetted individual is “an active shooter, kidnapper, or another type of hostile criminal,” according to the release.
Video game players who stream their sessions live to an online audience are a common target for swatting reports, as it allows the person who contacted the police to see the results of the call immediately.
In one recent case in Texas, video game streaming personality Felix “xQc” Lengyel was the victim of multiple swatting incidents - leading him to move out of his home and set up his show at a new location.
In another case from 2019, a 19-year-old Ohio resident was sentenced to 15 months in prison for taking part in a swatting conspiracy targeting a 28-year-old streaming gamer in Kansas in 2017. The 28-year-old was erroneously shot by the police who responded to the scene of the false report.
Swatters can face between five to 15 years in prison, depending on the cost incurred by law enforcement and whether the incident resulted in bodily harm or death, according to CCSO.
