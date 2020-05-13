The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects in a vehicle theft and numerous vehicle burglaries that occurred in Babcock Ranch early Wednesday morning.
The crimes happened between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the Trails Edge section of Babcock Ranch.
The vehicle used in the execution of the crimes has been identified as stolen out of Lee County. Surveillance footage captured the subjects getting into the stolen vehicle.
All of the vehicles involved were unlocked.
Anyone with information or anyone in the Babcock Ranch community with additional surveillance footage should contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.
