A tornado destroyed mobile homes near Englewood on Sunday and damaged a building at the Gasparilla Marina. Authorities are telling homeowners and business owners to be aware of possible scams in the wake of natural disasters.
PUNTA GORDA -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about contractor scam risks after natural disasters.
“Scammers are hoping to take advantage of individuals who are in desperate need of assistance," wrote Sheriff Bill Prummell in a CCSO blog post on Thursday. "By thoroughly researching contractors and asking for personal referrals, you are less likely to become a victim to these heartless criminals."
CCSO listed a number of warning signs that a contractor may be operating fraudulently:
The post also provides a number of safety tips for dealing with contractors, such as getting recommendations from people you know, getting multiple estimates, and not giving personal information to unknown people.
The post also shared a linked to Charlotte County's Contractor Licensing website, which provides information on contractor licensing and licensing verification.
Those wishing to report suspected contractor scams can submit a report via the website or contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.