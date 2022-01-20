Natural disasters and scams

A tornado destroyed mobile homes near Englewood on Sunday and damaged a building at the Gasparilla Marina. Authorities are telling homeowners and business owners to be aware of possible scams in the wake of natural disasters.

PUNTA GORDA -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about contractor scam risks after natural disasters.

“Scammers are hoping to take advantage of individuals who are in desperate need of assistance," wrote Sheriff Bill Prummell in a CCSO blog post on Thursday. "By thoroughly researching contractors and asking for personal referrals, you are less likely to become a victim to these heartless criminals."

The statement comes just days after two tornadoes touched down in Englewood on Sunday, severely damaging several mobile homes.

CCSO listed a number of warning signs that a contractor may be operating fraudulently:

The post also provides a number of safety tips for dealing with contractors, such as getting recommendations from people you know, getting multiple estimates, and not giving personal information to unknown people.

The post also shared a linked to Charlotte County's Contractor Licensing website, which provides information on contractor licensing and licensing verification.

Those wishing to report suspected contractor scams can submit a report via the website or contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

