As Americans are dealing with elevated gas prices, law enforcement is warning local residents to be on the lookout for fuel theft.
“It can be tough to determine if your gas has been siphoned,” read a recent release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “However, drivers should pay close attention to the fuel levels in their vehicle before and after driving.”
Sheriff Bill Prummell noted in the release that his office has not yet seen direct fuel theft from vehicles in Charlotte County, but wanted to be proactive in approaching the possibility.
“You will always be the experts on what is normal activity within your neighborhood,” Prummell said. “Be the eyes and ears of our community, not just for yourself, but also for your neighbors.”
Signs of fuel theft include:
• an odor of gas or diesel near your vehicle
• fuel puddled underneath your vehicle
• fuel gauge is noticeably lower
• vehicle fails to start
Additionally, cars with a locking gas cap may have scratches or signs of damage where perpetrators may have accessed the fuel tank.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office proposed the following list of suggestions for preventing fuel theft:
• Always park in well-lit locations.
• Park in your garage when possible.
• Avoid parking in public places for extended periods of time.
• If you park in a driveway, park as close to your house as possible, ideally in a well-lit area.
• Position your vehicle so the fuel door is seen from a main road.
• Consider installing a locking gas cap, even if your fuel door locks.
• Avoid parking on the side of the road providing easy access to thieves.
• Call 911 if you see suspicious behavior, such as someone putting a siphon into a gas tank or acting strangely around parked cars.
