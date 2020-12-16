One person's avant-garde castle is another person's dented shipping container.
Charlotte County commissioners recently asked for a staff report on shipping container homes after a resident asked them to protect neighborhoods from this housing type.
James Edge of Campbell Street told commissioners in late November that a developer told him shipping container homes were going up next to his home in West Port Charlotte.
"I never would have imagined that this type of housing would be allowed in a neighborhood of concrete block houses," he told commissioners. "Everyone we have spoken to about this is, needless to say, very angry this is coming. These are a fad in housing and literally can be bought on Amazon for $36,000."
He said he asked for advice from real estate agents.
"Sell your home before they break ground and anyone catches on," was the advice he got.
Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told commissioners at the November meeting that the county has a handful of shipping container homes. They meet all Florida building codes, he said, and are particularly sturdy in Florida's hurricane-prone weather.
County commissioners in the past, Cullinan said, have opted for freedom of choice in its building code for any neighborhoods not already controlled by home owner associations, he said.
"The thought has always been, you're the king of your castle, and you chose what material and architecture you want your castle to be, as long as it meets setbacks, lot coverage and height restrictions," Cullinan told commissioners.
"They're extremely narrow, but they're bigger than some tiny homes," said Commissioner Chris Constance. "There are some really great ones out there, if you're not going to do the basic vanilla."
Shipping container homes appear to run the gamut from low- to high-end architecture. A basic 1,000-square-foot home could cost $125,000 to $200,000, according to 24hplans.com. A high-end design company, Honomobo, in contrast, sells three-container homes that start at $300,000.
The supply of shipping containers is constantly growing, according to Mishou Sanchez, a building designer in Tampa, because it is cheaper to leave it in the United States after an overseas shipment, than to send it back across an ocean. So they pile up after just a few trips.
Sanchez spoke with The Daily Sun about the value of shipping container homes. She has designed a shipping container home for herself and her mother in Port Charlotte on Overbrook Street. She was also designing unique row housing for St. Petersburg in 2019 until funding fell through.
Shipping containers are designed to survive hurricanes in the ocean, and if thrown overboard, they can float for days, according to shipping inspectors, making them hazards on the high seas.
They are a responsible choice of material for a growing population in Florida, Sanchez said. They are also attractive, she said.
"If the gentleman is upset with the idea of people using containers as a building material, he just hasn't seen enough recent projects," she said. "I suspect that his only exposure is minimally modified containers on job sites, which would be understandable and a potential eye sore."
Commission Chair Bill Truex said he does not want to interfere with an affordable home option. If you don't want unusual homes, move to a deed-restricted community, Truex said, such as where he lives.
Still, they asked staff to report back to them on any current issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.