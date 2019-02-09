PUNTA GORDA — It all started with a notary.
As patrons prepared their packages to be shipped off last Saturday afternoon at The Shipping Post, two Punta Gorda residents promised to love and cherish each other for the rest of the time they shall live.
The lovebirds, Jeff Fouchey and Mary Ellen West, sought out the Shipping Post in Punta Gorda after the original master of ceremonies cancelled at the last minute.
“We’ve been to The Shipping Post before, knew that they offered notary services and in Florida a public notary can marry you,” Fouchey said in a news release. “Besides, the staff at The Shipping Post is always so friendly and we really wanted to get married on Groundhog’s Day, so we called them.”
Fouchey’s was answered by employee Karen Johnson, who is also a certified public notary.
“I was so nervous,” said Johnson, who had never officiated a wedding before.
She sought out the help of her co-worker based in Port Charlotte, Sherri Schnepp, who had performed a wedding in the past.
“I called her and she really helped me out.”
Clad in jeans and a lime green T-shirt, Johnson called her husband, Bill, to bring her a black blazer.
“That and one of the scarves that we sell at The Shipping Post,” she said.
Johnson then ran to Publix and bought the couple a small wedding cake. The store’s owner, Carol Drayton, asked Johnson to buy the couple a small bouquet of flowers with the store’s petty cash, and pick out a gift from The Shipping Post.
Johnson found two coffee mugs — one that said “Bride” and the other that said “Groom.”
“I was ready to officiate,” Johnson said.
In the corner of the store, among the gifts and greeting cards, Fouchey and West got hitched.
“We can’t thank them enough,” West said. “Everyone there made our day very memorable. We certainly didn’t expect all the little extras.”
“My husband and I were thrilled,” Drayton said. “Our only regret is that we weren’t there.”
