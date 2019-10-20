PORT CHARLOTTE — Welcome to the family, the letter goes. You owe us $11,201.
Give or take a few thousand dollars, that's the letter about 552 homeowners have received in recent months from Charlotte County Utilities. The letter explains they have one year to get rid of their private septic system and hook into the county sewers.
The letter arrived at Susan Goldhahn's house on Aberdeen Avenue on Sept. 9, but she didn't see it until Sept. 25 when she returned to town.
"This is quite upsetting to me," she said of her new situation. "I don't know what to do. I don't know whether to sell my house. I don't know whether to get a home equity loan. I've got to come up with this money."
Goldhahn has now joined approximately 1,000 homeowners in Charlotte County who have been told over the years that they need to hook into sewers, but they have not. Some of them date back 15 years, said Charlotte County Utilities Director Craig Rudy, who has been on the job for about a year.
These letters come as a surprise, because it starts with someone who lives or owns a business near you. That person or a developer decides they want public sewer extended to their property, and they're willing to pay. After the sewer line is extended, according to state law, everyone within a certain distance must hook into the new line.
"They spoke for everyone, and no one even knew about it," Goldhahn said of the builder that may have started the sewer extension in her neighborhood.
Mike Herrmann also lives north of Midway Boulevard on Nobel Terrace. Both Goldhahn and Herrmann live in central mid-Charlotte County neighborhoods that are fairly dense, but never got sewers.
"I suppose I can see the upside of how sewer upgrades would benefit the area," Herrmann said, adding, "but at such a huge cost to individual homeowners?"
In prior years, the county encouraged sewer extensions through lower fees to the initiating property owner, and those fees did not cover the true cost, Rudy said. Nor did the fees help the other property owners who were forced to hook up.
"Three years ago, the price was so cheap, everybody was running out and getting extensions," Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer recalled.
More recently, things have changed in the management of Charlotte Utilities that will possibly reduce the future number of people getting such notices, and also reduce the backlog of non-connectors.
The first thing is that the county is no longer incentivizing sewer extension requests by setting fixed rates. If someone wants the sewer extended to their house or business, they have to pay the full cost, whatever that might be. This means, Rudy said, property owners have to start by hiring their own engineer and surveyor.
"When people see the price tag, they're not as excited to do it," he said.
The second policy change is that the county is now filing code violations against the homeowners who have failed to hook up. At present, 23 cases are before the code enforcement magistrate.
"This was put on the back burner for years," Rudy said of enforcing hookups. "We're trying to clear that up."
Water quality crises in Florida have led to greater public debate in the past few years, including in Charlotte County. A 2017 sewer master plan for the county stated that there were 72,000 septic systems here. Since then, some have converted to sewer, but new septic systems go in every day.
"We can't say on the one hand, 'We have a water quality problem,' and then on the other, say, 'you don't have to give up your septic system,'" Rudy said.
Like others with septic systems, Goldhahn said hers has worked fine for the five years she has lived here.
Expert assessment of septic systems in Florida, however, suggests that the type of soil does not work well for septic and the water table is too high during rainy seasons — frequently above ground.
To replace the previous haphazard strategy of sewer expansion, the county has adopted a new approach. A few years ago, the county adopted a sewer master plan that shows the areas in the county where the impact of septic systems is most severe on water quality. These neighborhoods get special attention. It's not based on one property owner's decision.
For those high-priority neighborhoods, the county finds grant money to help defray the costs. And the residents of these neighborhoods have been getting 20-year zero interest loans.
So far, these special projects include the El Jobean, Spring Lakes and Ackerman neighborhoods. For those projects, the county created new neighborhood taxing units called Municipal Service Benefit Units.
For the 1,000 on the other list, however, there are no grants so far, and no zero interest loans.
"That just infuriates me," said Goldhahn, who at 68, works two jobs to survive in retirement. "How can you just choose who gets hit with it, liened, forced to pay...It just doesn't make sense."
Goldhahn said she and her neighbors are angry that county commissioners did not arrange for everyone to get the same deal.
"I don't understand how they can do that with a clear conscience," she said of commissioners.
Mortimer and Rudy said the county is working to improve the way it communicates with property owners that are or will be required to connect to sewers. That includes notifying anyone considering buying property. Notice of the sewer connection cost can be linked to the property title.
Part of the shock to Goldhahn was that staff gave her incorrect information, Rudy admits. They told her she could get at most a seven-year loan. In fact, she can sign up for a loan up to 20 years at the prime rate plus 2%, Rudy said.
News that she had more time to pay it off did not remove the stress.
"I lay in bed at night, wondering what I'm going to do," she said.
"I don't have $11,000," said Herrmann, who has three jobs and works six days a week. "And I certainly can't afford to take on a loan."
Some say all taxpayers should cover the cost of forced septic-to-sewer conversion, because everyone benefits from clean water.
"I'm certain that whatever the tax would be, would be minimal compared to what I'm paying right now," she said.
If water quality is the issue, Herrmann said, then it becomes a broader taxpayer question.
"If everybody's gonna benefit from it, then everybody should pay," he said.
The experience has left Goldhahn and her neighbors doubting their welcome to the neighborhood.
"At the end of the letter, they go 'Welcome to our family,'" she said, and paused to contemplate whether she felt welcomed.
