With only a few weeks left to go, the Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program needs a boost from the community to meet its goal of 4,500 shoes.
The shoe collection program runs through July 25 and has met only 30% of its goal.
"It is not unusual to be at this present level as we approach midway of the drive; however, it does make me anxious," said Christy Smith, program founder and chairperson.
Each summer, Smith and her team collect thousands of new pairs of sneakers for students — pre-K, elementary, middle and high schools — in Charlotte County for the upcoming school year.
"Charlotte County has been a miraculous angel to this project," she said. "They have prayed for us, held 'shoe events,' and shared their time, talents and treasures to help us accomplish this mission of helping local youth with a new properly fitted pair of sneakers."
Through the program, which began 16 years ago, Smith and Sunrise Kiwanis have distributed almost 87,000 new pairs of sneakers to Charlotte County Public Schools for kids in need.
For the 2020-2021 school year, Smith and her team collected and distributed 6,720 new pairs of shoes for area students.
The school year before that, they provided slightly over 7,000 pairs of shoes.
Smith said the importance of this program for Charlotte County kids is "immeasurable."
"Imagine going from class to class, to the cafeteria, during physical education class, or even to the bathroom and your toes are curled up to fit your feet in your shoes, or you are embarrassed by the duct tape holding your shoes together, or even if you have shoes that 'talk' — rubber soles coming off of them.
"Then think how joyous it would be to have your own new pair of sneakers."
Smith went on to say that each gift of shoes changes those "imagine scenarios."
"In a small way, we believe we are brightening those students' days, weeks or months."
For a list of collection sites, go to shoesforkidsproject.org or call 941-769-0864. Monetary donations can also be made.
"If we just think one pair of sneakers, one youth served, we can do it," Smith said.
