PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program returns this month with the goal of collecting thousands of new pairs of sneakers for Charlotte County students in need.
The drive begins June 19 and wraps July 24. Shoes collected are then distributed to schools, which give them to students throughout the school year.
Project founder and chairperson Christy Smith said the year's goal is 4,100 pairs.
During the 2021-2022 school year, they delivered around 6,700 pairs to local students.
People in the community also donated around $29,000 to the program, which also goes to the purchase of new shoes.
"To imagine this project began 18 years ago is amazing," she said. "This means we have provided sneakers for some students for their entire educational journey (K-12), if they were needed."
Smith and her team of 40 members have distributed around 87,000 pairs of shoes over the years.
"For a family to know that new properly fitted sneakers are available at the schools — for the families who need them due to challenges — is such a blessing," Smith said.
Community members and friends of the project, she added, have "so graciously provided for our local youth … It is quite simply, heartwarming and such a great feeling to be part of this mission."
In general, Smith said they work with local retailers, using discount coupons, reward programs and shopping clearance racks when possible.
Each year, she added that the average price of the sneakers seem to rise a little.
"When the project began 18 years ago, I could average $7 to $8 for sneakers originally costing $20 to $40," Smith said. "Now, 18 years later, some discount retailers have closed and the cost of the same quality of sneakers have risen with the average of a similar sneaker quality running $16-$18."
Despite price increases, Smith and her team are still able to find sneakers for lesser amounts that are "still top quality."
"By shopping local, we are able to give back to the community as an organization," Smith said. "There are times when we do shop online for special need sneakers. We just do our very best to maintain a high quality of sneaker for our local youth."
Smith added that they try to purchase solid sneakers with "pizzazz."
"Shoes that any youth would be happy to wear (and) has a uniqueness for our most special beings — the youth of Charlotte County," she said
Shoe collection sites can be found throughout the county and include banks, churches, retail stores, restaurants and more.
For the full list of where to donate, go to shoesforkidsproject.org.
Drop-off boxes will be placed at the locations starting June 19.
Monetary gifts can be sent to Sunrise Kiwanis of Port Charlotte, 1489 Market Circle, Unit 308, Port Charlotte, FL 33983.
The check can be made payable to: Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation, with Shoes for Kids in the memo.
Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation is a 501c(3) organization.
For those with questions, Smith can be reached at 941-769-0864.
For information about The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis, go to PCSunriseKiwanis.org.
