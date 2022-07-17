PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project has fallen behind on its goal to supply thousands of shoes to Charlotte County youth this school year.
The drive ends July 24. Shoes collected are then distributed to schools, which give them to students throughout the school year.
Project founder and chairperson Christy Smith said this year’s goal is 4,100 pairs; however, they are only at around 25% of that goal.
“We are at the midway point with 25% collected,” Smith said. “I have faith we will reach our goal, as we have always been provided for in past years.”
Smith said she hopes that those in the community who are able to assist will still do so by the July 24 deadline.
“I hope those who can help by buying a new pair of sneakers and dropping them at one of our collection sites would be able to do so by the end of the drive,” she said. “I am also hoping those who are not able to shop for a new pair of sneakers, would consider making a monetary donation.”
Drop-off locations are listed at ShoesForKidsProject.org.
Monetary donations can be paid either though PayPal on the project website or by sending a monetary gift to: Sunrise Kiwanis of Port Charlotte, 1489 Market Circle Unit 308, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
All monetary donations go directly to the purchase of new sneakers.
During the 2021-22 school year, they delivered around 6,700 pairs to local students.
People in the community also donated around $29,000 to the program, which also goes to the purchase of new shoes.
Smith started Shoes for Kids 18 years ago.
Since then, she and her team of 40 members have distributed around 87,000 pairs of new shoes over the years.
“I know individuals are busy with the many dynamics of day-to-day life right now,” Smith said. “There are so many demands placed on family’s sometimes there is just not enough time in the day to fulfill all that we would like to do/accomplish.”
In general, Smith said they work with local retailers, using discount coupons, reward programs and shopping clearance racks when possible.
Shoe collection sites can be found throughout the county and include banks, churches, retail stores, restaurants and more.
“Families with school-aged children have many expenses for the beginning of the school year,” Smith said. “The Shoes for Kids Project is a way to help local families with a basic need ... I have spoken with and met parents, relatives and neighbors who are directly connected to a student who has received a pair of sneakers from the project. Their smile radiates the gratitude in their heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.