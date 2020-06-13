PORT CHARLOTTE — "Every gift, every donation matters."
That's the message from Christy Smith, Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program founder and chairperson.
"It means one more child does not have to use Duct tape on their sneakers, one more child does not have to put plastic bags around their socks to keep their feet dry ... helping just one child changes a life forever," Smith said.
Smith began the program 16 years ago, providing new shoes for students throughout Charlotte County.
This year's shoe collection program − beginning June 21 and running through July 26 − presents a new challenge for organizers with many families affected during the coronavirus pandemic.
"With the virus affecting our entire community and country, the families' financial means have been stretched very thin," Smith said. "This year's drive will have an even bigger part to play in helping to limit the financial responsibilities of starting a new school year."
Smith said they are starting with a goal of 4,000 pairs.
"With more families potentially being touched by the project, I anticipate the need (for shoes during) the academic year will be even larger," Smith said. "Our goal of 4,000 pairs is a thousand pairs under last year's goal since we did not deliver shoes in April or May due to the school closings. I have some sneakers left in storage and the schools have a few left on their shelves."
For the 2019-2020 school year, the group distributed 6,496 new pairs of sneakers.
In the first 16 years of the project, Smith said they have distributed 80,407 new pairs of sneakers to the Charlotte County Public School System.
"That is a lot of happy feet," Smith said. "Charlotte County is a remarkable giving community. They have weathered many storms naturally and financially, yet they always, always open their hearts to help a neighbor. We are so very thankful for their generosity and commitment to the shoe project."
Students will have options as far as what kind of shoes they can pick. Typically, there is a variety of high-tops, low-tops and other options, according to Smith.
"(In previous years), we delivered shoes in July and August for the beginning of the school," Smith said. "This year it will be August since all of the schools will follow the traditional calendar."
From there, Smith said each month beginning in October they will deliver shoes to any school requesting sneakers for their student population.
"This usually averages 150 to 250 pairs a month; depending on the requests for a given month," Smith said. "The 4,000 pairs from the summer drive will not cover the entire year, so our fall events will help us meet the anticipated need."
More information can be provided by Smith at shoesforkidsproject.org or 941-769-0864.
