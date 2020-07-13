PORT CHARLOTTE — With only a couple weeks left until deadline, the Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is short on its goal of 4,000 new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need.
Christy Smith, program founder and chairperson, said they have around 1,500 shoes so far.
She knew this year's drive − ending July 26 − would be tough due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We knew it was going to be unusual this time, because some of our collection sites are closed to the general public" Smith said. "They’ve had to come up with some unique collection methods."
"For example, the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church was closed at the start of the drive," Smith continued, "so they set aside two days for two weeks where individuals could stop by and drop off sneakers and they waited outside for them. Charlotte State Bank & Trust was doing a similar process."
Smith began the program 16 years ago. Since then, she and Sunrise Kiwanis have distributed 80,407 new pairs of sneakers to the Charlotte County Public School System.
For this year's drive, she is estimating another 1,000 to 1,500 still to come from their over 30 collection sites in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood.
For a list of collection sites, go to shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made.
"I know 4,000 sounds like a lot, but the biggest thing to think of is one child when donating," Smith said, "just one child that won't have to wrap duct tape or wear extra socks so they're (hand-me-down) shoes will fit."
Each year's shoe goal is based on requests made from schools at the end of the previous school year.
"In the two weeks time that we have left, (and including the estimated collection site total) we will still be short another estimated 1,000 pairs," Smith said. "We hope to purchase those with our monetary gifts to help reach our goal."
For the 2019-2020 school year, the group distributed 6,496 new pairs of sneakers.
In the weeks left of the drive, Smith said they are going to stay positive and stay focused on collecting donations.
"It's human nature to get a little nervous but we know it will come together," Smith said. "We will just keep the faith and focus on helping just one child at a time and together we will reach the goal."
More information can be provided by Smith by calling 941-769-0864.
