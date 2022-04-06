PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting in the area of Glendale Avenue and Midway Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Details were vague, but an alert from CCSO stated detectives were "working multiple scenes" related to a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on the 21000 block of Glendale.

No one was injured, a suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the public, according to authorities. 

